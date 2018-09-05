Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With weeks of non-stop sunshine and daytime temperatures seldom falling below 20°C you'd think summer 2018 was Huddersfield's hottest ever summer .

It wasn't — but it came extremely close, missing the record by just 0.1°C.

Huddersfield's hottest summer on record was in 2006 when an average temperature of 16.8°C was recorded.

Summer 2018 placed joint second with an average temperature of 16.7°C — also recorded in 2003.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens , who provided the data, described the season as 'the remarkable unremarkable summer'.

Third hottest was 1995 with an average of 16.6°C, followed by 1933 (16.3°C) and 1976 (16.1°C).

While the temperatures themselves may not sound that high they take into account night temperatures which are significantly cooler.

He said: "There is no doubt it will be remembered but it wasn’t the hottest; it actually falls into joint second place with 2003...

"Nothing of the summer 2018 stands out to me apart from it started in May and seemed to go on without a break until August.

"What stands out more was the dryness. The lawns turned yellow and dry."

Paul added: "2018 will go down as the remarkable unremarkable summer but joint second warmest on record at 16.7°C against a local average of 14.7°C based against the Maurice Bower Oakes record, maintained by the Met Office."