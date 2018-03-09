Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire Water workers are back in Thongsbridge today (Fri) – tackling a second burst pipe in a matter of days.

Temporary two-way traffic lights are in place at Woodhead Road while emergency repairs continue to repair the burst on Thong Lane.

The company had to close part of the same road on Wednesday, February 21, when a water burst caused surface flooding.

Three-way traffic lights were installed five days following the closure between Thong Lane, Miry Lane and Calf Hill Road.

Following the latest burst, Aimee Linfoot from Yorkshire Water, said: “Due to a burst water pipe on A6024 Woodhead Road in Netherthong/Thongsbridge we currently have two-way traffic lights in place on a section of the road while we carry out emergency repairs.

“We apologise to any customers who may experience delays as a result of this work.

“We’ll be carrying out the repairs as quickly as we can.”