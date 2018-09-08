Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of children in Huddersfield and Kirklees went back to school this week.

And for many – namely children aged four and five – it was their first day at school.

For parents it can be an emotional occasion; letting you child go for the first time can be a wrench.

But it's also a moment of immense pride when your see your loved ones in their fresh, dapper uniforms.

And you know once there get through the classroom doors they'll soon settle in and be enjoying themselves — so much so you might feel like going back to school.

Huddersfield parents have been showing their pride by sending us photos of their little 'uns on – or just before – their first journey to the playground.