Three houses in and around Huddersfield sold for £50,000 or less in March.

And data from the Land Registry reveals that a terraced house on Briggs Terrace, Moldgreen, sold for a paltry £35,000.

You only get a small house for your money - which isn't much of a surprise - but it is in a quiet cul-de-sac next to open land.

The second cheapest house to sell in March was a back-to-back terrace on Dewhurst Road, Fartown. It sold for £40,000.

And the third cheapest house to sell in Kirklees in March was a terrace house on Clerk Green Street, in Batley. It sold for £50,000.

At the other end of the market a detached house on Kebroyd Mount, in a rural area outside Sowerby Bridge, sold for £707,500.

The most expensive house within the Kirklees borough to sell in March was bought for £530,000. It was a detached property on Sike Close, Totties, Holmfirth.

According to the Land Registry, 23,644 residential sales have been registered from March 2018.

Across England and Wales, there were 463 £1m+ sales, including 85 at £2m+.

The most expensive residential sale taking place in March 2018 was of a detached property in the Barnet, Greater London for £15,000,000.

The cheapest residential sale in March 2018 was of a terraced property in Bishop Auckland, County Durham for £20,000.