Three houses in and around Huddersfield sold for £50,000 or less in March.

And data from the Land Registry reveals that a terraced house on Briggs Terrace, Moldgreen, sold for a paltry £35,000.

You only get a small house for your money - which isn't much of a surprise - but it is in a quiet cul-de-sac next to open land.

The second cheapest house to sell in March was a back-to-back terrace on Dewhurst Road, Fartown. It sold for £40,000.

And the third cheapest house to sell in Kirklees in March was a terrace house on Clerk Green Street, in Batley. It sold for £50,000.

At the other end of the market a detached house on Kebroyd Mount, in a rural area outside Sowerby Bridge, sold for £707,500.

The most expensive house within the Kirklees borough to sell in March was bought for £530,000. It was a detached property on Sike Close, Totties, Holmfirth.

Sike Close, Totties

According to the Land Registry, 23,644 residential sales have been registered from March 2018.

Across England and Wales, there were 463 £1m+ sales, including 85 at £2m+.

The most expensive residential sale taking place in March 2018 was of a detached property in the Barnet, Greater London for £15,000,000.

The cheapest residential sale in March 2018 was of a terraced property in Bishop Auckland, County Durham for £20,000.