As the outdoor temperature cools our eight-legged friends will be moving indoors.

And you've been finding plenty of these web-spinning invaders in your homes.

Most British spiders are harmless – it's the invading spiders you need to worry about – and even useful because they catch dirty flies.

But it seems humans have an innate fear of arachnids and finding a large one in the place you live and sleep can be disconcerting.

Have a look at our gallery below of the biggest, hairiest and scariest spiders you've found.

You can also read about some of our readers' close encounters with the eight-legged kind below.

Beverly Ann said: "I found a huge one on the stair t'other night.

"I tried to catch it with my spider catcher and stop it before it ran into my bedroom...

"It ran into my bedroom. It disappeared.

"I slept with the cat locked in my room and the light on.

"It was big — like a tarantula."

Paula Mallinson said: "Tuesday, minding my own, reached for the roll... Eight-legged freak nearly had my arm off before it was dashed across bathroom, landing in the bath with a thud that rocked next doors' pictures off."

Geena Brook received an unexpected 'bonus' when she bought a cycle helmet online.

She said: "Last year l bought my three-year-old daughter a second-hand cycle helmet off eBay.

"It came boxed with a giant living spider in it and a smaller spider living in it too.

"I threw the box in the garden with the cycle helmet still in it, less than five minutes after the postman delivered it and freaked out on a message to the seller who hadn't thought to check it before wrapping it to post it, after it had been stored in their garage."

Anna Woodward got a nasty surprise when she put on her blazer.

She said: "Hunting spider the size of my fist nestled unseen in my work blazer hanging up in the porch. I put it on, went out. Felt a tickling sensation on the back of my neck."

Almost all of the spiders you'll find in Britain are harmless except for a couple which pack a nasty bite as Isabel Greenwood found out.

She said: "Spider bite... attacked me and bit my foot! A&E trip and antibiotics needed!"