Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The average couple needs to save for seven years to afford a home in Huddersfield and Kirklees.

But how long will it take before you can afford to buy a house or flat in the area?

Try our interactive widget below to see how long it takes to save for a deposit on a home based on your income, how much you can save each month, and how much you already have saved.

Enter your postcode to see house prices in your local authority, then add your household income, planned monthly savings, the size of the deposit you’re planning to save, and any savings you already have (or money relatives have agreed to contribute) in order to calculate how long it will take you to save up.

The data suggests that in Kirklees the average couple needs to save for 7.1 years to buy a two-bed house, as it would take until October 2025 to find the cash for a 20% deposit. That assumes a maximum lending level of four-and-a-half times the average income.

(Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

This is based on a household income of £41,480 – or one male median full-time wage and one female median full-time wage for

the area adjusted to reflect lower earnings among twenty-somethings compared to the overall average.

In Kirklees, the average price for a two-bed home was £126,422.

The calculation also assumes couples can put aside 10% of their gross income each month.

In Calderdale, it would take the average couple 7.3 years, or until December 2025, to save up a deposit of at least 20% for a two-bed home costing an average of £138,423.

Across the UK as a whole, buying a house in Blaenau Gwent, Wales, is the most achievable. There the average price for a two-bed home is £65,334 and the average household income is £41,160. Therefore a couple could save up a 20% deposit and be ready to buy in 3.4 years, or by February 2022.

However, there are 24 local authority areas in the UK where even if you saved for 40 years, you still wouldn’t have enough of a deposit or a high enough income to be able to afford the average two-bed home on the average household income.

These include 21 out of 32 London boroughs, as well as Brighton, Cambridge, and Hertsmere and Three Rivers in Hertfordshire.