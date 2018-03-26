Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents in Kirklees have been fined nearly 3,000 times and shelled out £153,000 in penalties for taking children out of school for holidays without permission.

The extent of unauthorised absences in the district’s schools is revealed in newly-released Department of Education figures.

They show that 2,865 penalty notices were issued to parents in the district in 2016/17 for unauthorised family holiday absence – accounting for almost 96% of all penalty notices issued by Kirklees Council last year.

Calderdale Council issued 725 penalty notices for unauthorised holiday, making up 88.3% of the total.

Overall 2,987 penalty notices were issued in Kirklees in 2016/17 – a drop of 0.9% from 2015/16 and the first fall in numbers in six years.

There were 821 penalty notices issued in Calderdale – a jump of 88.7% compared to the 435 issued in 2015/16 and the highest number in six years.

Overall, parents paid £153,000 in fines in Kirklees and £26,000 in Calderdale in 2016/17 – with 2,463 and 409 notices paid within 28 days respectively. The fine is £60 if paid within 21 days or £120 if paid within 22 to 28 days.

Kirklees issued 5 penalty notices per 100 children in 2016/17 – one of the highest rates in England. The figure for Calderdale was 2.7 per 100. In Kirklees, 51 penalty notices were withdrawn in 2016/17, while it was 146 in Calderdale.

There were 160 prosecutions for non-payment of penalty notices in Kirklees and 128 in Calderdale.

In 2017, the Supreme Court unanimously agreed that no children should be taken out of school without good reason.

Kirklees Council clearly warns people about the rules on its website: “The law was changed in 2013 and made it clear that headteachers may not grant leave of absence during term time unless there are exceptional circumstances.

“You should not take your children out of school during term time unless you are granted authorised leave of absence by the headteacher.

“If you do take your child out of school without the leave of absence being authorised, the headteacher may direct the council to take measures to issue either a penalty notice or prosecute you as parents.

“In certain circumstances schools may remove the child from the register if leave of absence is taken for an unreasonable amount of time.”

Across England, there were 149,321 penalty notices issued during the 2016/17 academic year. However, the total number of fines fell by

5.4% from 157,879 in 2015/16, the first drop in the number issued in eight years.

The number of prosecutions following non-payment of penalty notices fell by 15.8% from 15,828 in 2015/16 to 13,324 in 2016/17.