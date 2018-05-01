Images taken by Stephen Garnett

We all knew Huddersfield was at the centre of the universe ... now here’s the proof.

Photographer Stephen Garnett has taken these stunning images of iconic Huddersfield landmarks and shared them with Examiner readers.

Stephen, who lives in Bradford, visits the town regularly as his partner, Karen, lives in Longwood.

He used a DJI Mavic Pro drone to capture the images of Arqiva’s Emley Moor Mast and Victoria Tower on Castle Hill and he has managed to make them the truly outstanding landmarks on a globe background.

He shoots in digital and 35mm film formats, as well as drone photography/videography and other photos he’s captured show Bingley’s Five Rise Locks from above.

For more of Stephen’s photos visit his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/stephengarnettphotographic on Instagram via @stephen_garnett