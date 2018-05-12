Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s battling draws which have guaranteed the team’s Premier League survival have inspired celebrity fan Sir Patrick Stewart to epic Shakespearian proportions.

Although he may be best know for Star Trek and the X-Men he’s a Shakespearian actor at heart and he’s gone virtually Henry IV on us here in a stirring poem to honour the players.

The words, penned by Ben Phillips, are set to music and a video shot at two Town home games this season.

To watch the video click here https:// www.youtube.com/watch?v=UT8uRGmc2q8 and then use your mouse to go a full 360 degrees on the video to have a real good look around.

The video was filmed by uGO VR and Rabble Post Production 2018. The director of photography is Paul Lilley and the executive producer Anthony Hagan.

The music was composed by Sarah Bates.

And here is the poem in full if you fancy having a go narrating it yourselves.

This is our town, our home, our place

A town of industry, pride, passion and some grace.

This is the town where history was made, titles won, opponents slayed.

This is the town that has knocked on the door after 45 years we’re knocking no more.

This is our stage, our fortress, our den, 24,000 voices singing in unison.

This is the stage where we are ready to thrill against Gunners, Toon armies, Spurs and Devils.

This is the stage we will reach new height , back where we belong in the top flight.

This is our home since 94 , down the banks of the Colne the old faithful pour.

This is a home of blue and white, when the crowd starts rocking it’s always a sight.

This is our home and we welcome you in, until the first whistle when we go for the win.

This is the place where the gaffer calls home, this stadium his castle, the dugout his throne.

This is the place where he plotted our return, where battles were fought and victories churned.

This is the place where he rallies the men, he’s got Terrier tales wagging once again.

This is the time for our talented crop to face Europe’s best, whatever they’ve got .

This is the time, another campaign, let’s keep this momentum, let’s build and maintain.

This is the time when our little town raises its head so come from your cities all you blues and you reds.

This is our town, this is white rose land from the train station to the Britannia Rescue Stand .

This is our town, our proud Yorkshire town with the biggest hearts and the biggest smiles hands down.

This is our town , this is your invite , but enter at your risk , these Terriers bite!