The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twelve food business in Huddersfield currently have been 'awarded' zero stars for their hygiene.

The businesses, which include takeaways, food stores, catering firms, were given the lowest rating by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) between March 2017 and March 2018.

The zero rating, awarded by the government agency, means the business needs to make urgent improvements.

The FSA rates businesses in three criteria: hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building; and management of food safety.

A business, which receives a zero rating, will usually be performing poorly in all three criteria.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In the latest round of inspections found failing businesses in Huddersfield, Colne Valley, Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton.

Among those awarded the lowest scores were Asian takeaways, a sweet maker, a Chinese takeaway, and a bakery.

Huddersfield and Kirklees businesses with zero star hygiene ratings

1) Aspley Spice

Address: 64 Wakefield Road, Aspley

Type of business: takeaway

Rated: January 31

Declined to comment

2) Avanti Pizza

Address: 122 Lockwood Road, Lockwood

Type of business: takeaway

Rated: March 19

Declined to comment.

3) Continental Food

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Address: Bay Hall Works, Miln Road, Birkby

Type of business: Fruit and veg retailer

Rated: September 8, 2017

Couldn't be reached for comment.

4) Hamza Catering Services

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Address: Howard Street, Batley

Type of business: other catering

Rated: March 20

No comment

5) Hari's Kitchen

Address: Westfield Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton

Type of business: takeaway/sandwich shop

Rated: February 5

The business is under new management and is now called Meal Time. A spokesman said they would be requesting an inspection from the council.

6) Ideal Sweets and Bakers

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Address: Thornton Lodge Road, Thornton Lodge

Type of business: Bakers and sweet makers

Rated: April 18, 2017

Could not be contacted.

7) In Bread

(Image: Google)

Address: Moorfield Shopping Centre, Park Road West, Crosland Moor

Type of business: takeaway/sandwich shop

Rated: June 28, 2017

A spokesman for In Bread said: "The inspection was over nine months ago. I was out of the country at the time and therefore could not comment.

"We are currently waiting on a new inspection and believe, once complete, we will achieve our 5 star rating once more.

"The rating was due to a pest control issue which was affecting every shop in the shopping centre, and was out of our control.

"Thankfully the landlord has rectified many of the problems. We have pest control in four times a year and have been given a clean bill of no activity within the shop on all visits.

"Here at In Bread we have and will always strive to maintain a high level of hygiene and customer satisfaction. Our loyal and regular customers have been fantastic and understanding, which we are eternally grateful for. New customers generally comment on how clean the sandwich shop is."

8) Khanam's

Address: Dewsbury Gate Road, Dewsbury

Type of business: takeaway

Rated: April 11, 2017

Owner Nabil Hussain premises uprated to 3 stars following inspection 2 weeks ago

A Kirklees Council spokesman said Khanam's had been inspected on April 26 and given a rating of 3 stars, adding: "The rating can take up to four weeks to be updated on the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme website."

9) New Man Lee

Address: 10 Woodhead Road, Lockwood

Type of business: takeaway

Jian Chen, worker of New Man Lee, said: "We've been improving lots and lots.

"We've cleaned up the rubbish in the back and the storage room has been cleaned and the walls have been repainted.

"The cooker has been cleaned."

Rated: August 30, 2017

10) Royal Curry and Pizza Bar

(Image: Google)

Address: 1040 Manchester Road, Linthwaite

Type of business: takeaway

Rated: March 6, 2018

Worker Mohammad Shahid: "The roof was leaking but a new roof has been put in. The temperatures in the fridges was displaying quite high but that's been repaired. All work has been done to bring it up to decent standard."

11) Shahenshah Takeaway

(Image: Google)

Address: Low Lane, Birstall, Batley

Type of business: takeaway

Rated: March 6

No-one was available to comment.

12) The Rising Sun Domino Club

Address: Market Street, Paddock

Type of business: pub/bar/nightclub

Rated: September 5, 2017

Elaine Simpson, who owns The Rising Sun Domino Club with husband Leaton, said £2,000 worth of kitchen improvements were completed in February.

She was surprised to be given zero stars, adding: "I did expect to get more to be honest. I have been cooking for 50 years. We have been here for 22 years. I am very sad about it (the zero rating)."