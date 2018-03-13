The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thug Robert Boyle battered man with victim's own crutch causing horrific injuries

A man suffered a broken arm and extensive bruising after he was beaten with one of his own crutches during an attack at his Huddersfield home last year.

Recorder Simon Myerson QC described the photographs of Paul Benson’s injuries as horrific and said the images showed the shape of the crutch used to hit him imprinted on his back.

The judge said 52-year-old Robert Boyle had simply lost his temper when he launched the attack on his former friend in August.

Boyle, of Larch Avenue, Thongsbridge, was jailed for five-and-a-half years after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Depraved paedophile who abused three girls - one as young as 11 - is jailed

A paedophile who abused girls as young as 11 has been jailed.

Russell Booth, 55, forced a girl carry out a sex act on him and made two others watch sexual acts being performed.

Booth’s offending took place over a two-year period against the girls who were aged as young as 11 at the time, and came to police’s attention after one of the victims came forward.

Booth, from Thornhill, Dewsbury, was jailed for 49 months

Paedophile jailed for 14 years for sexually assaulting child

A paedophile who repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted a child has been jailed for 14 years.

Keith Emmerson was handed the lengthy sentence after a judge described how his victim had been left deeply traumatised.

The 40-year-old’s offending eventually came to light after the young girl built up a relationship with a psychiatrist and revealed the full extent of the abuse she had suffered, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Robber battered 76-year-old round the head with a hammer

A violent repeat offender was sent down for 15 years for a series of robberies including one where he attacked an elderly woman with a hammer.

Colin Winteringham, 56, had committed a spate of crimes including other robberies, burglary, fraud and theft.

The hammer attack happened on Spen Valley Greenway in Cleckheaton where a 76-year-old woman was approached from behind while walking and struck on the back of the head with a hammer.

She was left badly hurt but luckily her injury was not life-threatening.

'Arrogance' of owner of killer dog led to fatal attack on lollipop man

A talented semi-professional footballer was jailed for 10 years after his dog attacked and killed a neighbour.

Father-of-three Aaron Joseph, 30, of Sheepridge, was jailed for the attack which killed David Ellam, 52, outside his home in Riddings Road in August 2016.

Paedophile groomed teen boy on Facebook by offering cigarettes for sex

(Image: huddersfield examiner)

Wayne Barker who paid a teenage boy with cigarettes and tobacco after “grooming” him over Facebook was jailed for three years.

Barker, of Bramston Street, Brighouse, began communicating with the then 15-year-boy via Facebook in 2015 and Recorder Tom Little said the exchanges quickly developed into highly explicit sexualised language.

His sentence was later cut by nine months on appeal.

Teen locked up for series of violent crimes

Shane Hirst was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in a young offenders’ institute for two counts of robbery, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of possession of an offensive weapon, one count of criminal damage and one count of possession of a class A drug.

The court heard 19-year-old Hirst had eight previous convictions for 15 offences, including for robbery, attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and battery.

Callous thief stalked 88-year-old woman and robbed her on her own doorstep

A drug-using robber who mugged an 88-year-old Brighouse woman after following her back to her own front door has been jailed for two years.

A judge heard that CCTV footage captured 41-year-old Steven Clay watching his vulnerable victim as she walked to her local shop near her home to do her afternoon grocery shopping last month.

Pair jailed for 26 years for 'cowardly' killing of Jonathan Binns

Jaelen Herlt, of Derwent Road, Thornhill, and Khaleem Harris, of North Road, Thornhill, both 20, were each given 13-year-sentences for the manslaughter of Jonathan Binns.

The pair were earlier cleared of murder by a jury.

Mr Binns suffered “unsurvivable” multiple injuries when he was run down by a Ford Fiesta, driven by Herlt, out of the car park of the Scarborough pub in Thornhill a year ago.

Paedophile who lured children into his garden may die in prison

A 70-year-old paedophile has been jailed for so long that he may die in prison.

David Abrahams was locked up for 15 years after repeatedly raping and sexually abusing two young girls.

The offences took place between 1987 and 2015.