A post office branch is planning to move to a new location.

The Post Office is proposing to move Kirkheaton post office about 500 metres from its current premises at 18, St Mary’s Lane to Krishans newsagents at 2, Town Road.

The new location will have two open plan tills at the shop counter instead of a separate screened counter plan and will operate longer opening hours to offer banking services for personal customers and small businesses as well as a wide range of Post Office services.

A six-week public consultation is now underway on the proposals.

Should the move go ahead, the branch will open seven days a week from 6.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday; 6.30am to 4pm on Saturday and 6.30am to 12.30pm on Sunday – together totalling 70 hours of post office services a week. The changeover would take place in the autumn.

Ian Murphy, Post Office area network change manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The consultation will close on August 16. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 188320. They can comment via also email comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS or by telephone 03452 660115 or Textphone 03457 223355.