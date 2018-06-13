Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake’s folly can stay.

Kirklees Council has changed its mind about demolishing the 9ft structure which Jake Mangle-Wurzel built 14 years ago in Huddersfield town centre – after the Lindley Moor eccentric set about renovating it.

Jake shackled himself to the folly part of the time while maintaining a vigil to prevent it being dismantled in a week-long campaign that attracted widespread support.

The sculpture – topped by a golden globe – stands in a small area of the civic centre precinct which Jake named Folly Court close to a bench which Jake also made.

Last week, Karl Battersby, strategic director, economy and infrastructure at Kirklees, said the folly would be removed as part of a clean-up of the area, saying it had been in “a significant state of disrepair for years and, taken together with the general state of the courtyard, presents a poor image to the many residents and businesses who visit our offices on a daily basis.”

However, today (Wednesday) Mr Battersby said the folly could stay.

In a statement, he said: “We are grateful for the work that Jake has carried out to renovate his folly which means it no longer looks damaged and complements our wider clean up works.

“There has been a generally positive response to Jake’s campaign to keep it and on that basis and due to the fact that Jake has renovated it, we no longer intend to remove it.”

Jake said: “I am absolutely delighted. I have been under enormous stress the last few weeks. It has become a cause celebre.”

Before ending his vigil, the 80-year-old intends to put the finishing touches to his restored folly to make it look “neat and tidy” – including applying the RAF badge and Latin motto Per Ardua ad Astra – Through Adversity to the Stars.

Jake served three years in the RAF, which this year marks its centenary.