It's been nice knowing you, rain, but would you kindly leave us alone again?

Two days of rainy weather is enough for anyone - and the good news is we should be seeing the back of it again for a while.

The Met Office says tomorrow should be breezy and sunny with highs of 22c. We may see a couple of light showers - but then that's it until at least next Sunday.

Tuesday is slightly cooler at 10c, while on Wednesday we can expect some white cloud and temperatures of 21c.

Thursday is looking brighter with highs of 22c and sunny, with similar conditions on Friday and Saturday.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said: "The heatwave is over for now but the heat will come back later next week. Between now and then some fresher, cooler and much needed wetter weather to enjoy for the gardens."