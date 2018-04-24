Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A trio of medals presented to a key figure in Huddersfield Town’s hat-trick of old Division One titles has been sold for £15,000.

The medals presented to striker George “Bomber” Brown went under the hammer at a specialist sporting sale at Sheffield Auction Gallery.

An unnamed telephone bidder paid £15,000 plus 22.2% buyer’s premium for the medals which were sold as part of a lot also including photographs, letters and associated items relating to George’s career.

The collection included George’s three 9-carat gold medals for 1923-4, 1924-5 and 1925-6 attached to a gold chain, a historical memoir written by a member of his family, newspaper cuttings, an Arsenal 1931 dinner invitation card for Brown – by then an Aston Villa player – from the season when the Midlands club became runners-up to Arsenal in the league. There were also photos of George in England kit and postcards of him at Huddersfield.

Somewhat aptly, the auctioneer was lifelong Town fan Robert Lea – a familiar face on TV’s Bargain Hunt show.

Robert said: “They were a great lot. There are only so many people who can afford this sort of thing. I wish I could have bought them myself!”

He said: “These medals were not in the very best of condition because George Brown wore them on a bracelet. He must have used his Brasso on them because some of the lettering is a bit blurred. But there is no getting away from the fact they were won by him because his name is engraved on the back.”

George was an ex-miner from Mickley, Northumberland, who signed professional papers for Town in 1921 at the age of 17.

He went on to become Huddersfield’s all-time leading goal scorer, netting 159 times in all competitions – including 35 league goals in the 1925/26 season when Huddersfield clinched their third successive title and he received his third 1st Division Champions gold medal.

He transferred to Aston Villa for purportedly £5,000 in 1929 then subsequently to Burnley in 1934 who paid £1,400 for his services. He moved to Leeds in 1935 for £3,100 and in 1936 became player manager at Darlington as player before retiring two years later to take over a pub in Birmingham. He also won nine England caps during a 17-year playing career. He died in 1948 at the age of just 45.