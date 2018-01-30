Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you've ever fancied working as a prison officer in a local jail there's another opportunity.

The Ministry of Justice has a vacancy for a prison officer at HMP New Hall, near Flockton.

While you don't need any 'formal qualifications' there are a number of skills you'll need to have and you'll need to pass some tests.

But it's certainly not your average job and at £23,396 a year, the salary isn't bad for an entry level position.

The job advert says: "You will be responsible for supervising and managing prisoners decently, lawfully, safely and securely, ensuring that the routines of the prison operate effectively.



"Working closely with colleagues throughout the prison, you will keep the prison safe and secure for all by conducting searches on prisoners, staff and visitors and responding to and effectively managing the day-to-day challenges prisoners can present as ‘first on the scene’ and back up support.

"While the role of a prison officer is not a desk job, keeping detailed records on centralised systems and completing timely reports are also an essential part of the role, and important in maintaining decency, safety and security."

To get the job you'll need to pass:

An online assessment that includes maths test and a test on how you would judge scenarios that can arrive in prisons;



A role play with simulations of what you could face as a prison officer;



A written test where your maths and English will be assessed;



A fitness test and health screening.

There are also jobs going at HMP Leeds, aka Armley, HMP Wealstun, near Wetherby, and Wetherby YOI.

