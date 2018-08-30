Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many Brits are swapping their partners for pooches when heading away on short breaks.

That's according to a study by hotel chain Best Western Great Britain who have a launched a competition to find the best photos of dogs on holiday.

It found one in seven (14%) of UK dog owners would rather go on holiday with their dog than their other half.

The figure drops slightly among more established couples, however more than one in ten (12%) married Brits would still rather holiday with their hound.

They may be man’s best friend, but the survey revealed that it is women who are most likely to feel this way, with 15% saying that they’d prefer to go away with their dog, compared to just 12% of men.

On average, UK dog owners would be prepared to pay an additional £15.96 on top of their hotel cost to be allowed to bring their pet with them on holiday.

However, more than one in six (18%) would pay more than £20, while one in ten (10%) UK dog owners would pay over £30.

You can submit photos of your dog on holiday here. The competition closes at 12pm on 12 September 2018.

Rob Paterson, CEO at Best Western Great Britain, said: “The submissions we’ve received so far have been brilliant and show how much Brits love the idea of travelling with their dogs!”

“We have over 100 dog-friendly hotels across the country, as we appreciate how important it is for people to be able to bring their dog away with them.”