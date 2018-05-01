Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bungling burglar has been jailed after leaving his blood at the crime scene.

Ryan Dufton gained access to a vulnerable 83-year-old woman’s home through a window and left his blood on the back door handle when he let himself out, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 38-year-old, of Beckett Crescent in Dewsbury Moor, has been convicted of six burglaries in the past and a judge previously dubbed him “every householder’s worst nightmare.”

Ornaments on a windowsill were disturbed, and damage worth £100 caused, but nothing was stolen during the latest incident, which happened in Liversedge around 8.30pm just two days before Christmas last year.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The victim has limited mobility, is put to bed by carers around 3pm, is hard of hearing and often has the volume of the TV up very loud while she sleeps. She was in bed at the time and was not aware that anything had happened.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said that police officers went to Dufton’s home 10 days later and found him semi-naked injecting himself with a substance.

Initially the defendant told them that he would not have needed money because he would have received his benefits over Christmas.

In February, Dufton pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal.

Sentencing him to two years and four months’ imprisonment, Judge Penelope Belcher said: “Had [the victim] become aware of [the break-in] then my sentence would be very different.”

The judge also ordered Dufton to pay a £170 statutory surcharge.