A repeat offender with more than 100 crimes on his record has been jailed again after he terrified two female shop workers during a bungled raid at a Calderdale convenience store.

A court heard that prolific criminal Jonjo Maloney, 31, would have been in prison at the time of the attempted robbery last December if his previous two-year jail term had not been reduced by the Court of Appeal.

Maloney was locked up last July for snatching a bag containing £4,000 while he was visiting a branch of the RBS bank in Halifax.

But in October the Court of Appeal cut that sentence to 18 months on the grounds that it had been excessive and Maloney was released on licence.

About seven weeks later Maloney was caught on CCTV footage trying to kick open the door to the One Stop Shop premises in Hebden Bridge soon after two members of staff had gone in shortly before 6am.

Prosecutor Philip Adams told Bradford Crown Court that the two staff had become suspicious after seeing drunken Maloney with his hood up outside the store.

He said they had locked the front door after going inside, but Maloney, who was wearing some kind of stocking over his face, was captured on the CCTV repeatedly trying to kick the door open.

Mr Adams said the terrified staff locked themselves in a secure room and contacted the police.

Bizarrely Maloney returned to the shop later that morning and when he tried to get in again he was arrested by police.

Maloney, of Illingworth Gardens, Halifax, was said to have 48 convictions for 101 offences on his record. He pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery allegation earlier this month and was jailed for 15 months.

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC said he could also protect the citizens of Hebden Bridge by imposing an indefinite restraining order which bans Maloney from going into the town again.