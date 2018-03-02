Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting a serial flasher who they believe has now sexually assaulted a woman.

The woman, in her 30s, was not injured during Wednesday evening’s assault in the subway at the bottom of Pellon Lane, near Cow Green.

But police say they have received a series of reports of a man exposing himself in the same location since February 12 - and they think this is linked.

The incidents have all taken place between within the same subway between 9am and 5.15pm, where the victims have reported a male aged between 20 and 30 exposing himself to them.

In the most recent incident, the victim, in her 30s, was walking through the subway at about 5.15pm when a man standing at one end exposed himself and then assaulted her before she ran off.

Det Sgt Ross Wadsworth, of Calderdale CID, said: “Any incident of this kind is frightening for the victim and understandably raises concerns across the community. We are continuing our enquiries in to this, and the other reported incidents over the last two weeks and I would encourage people not to be alarmed but to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour.

“Our neighbourhood officers continue to conduct their high visibility patrols throughout the area and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns or queries to speak to them.

“At this time, I do believe that this a lone individual and I would like to hear from anyone who has any information, or may be able to identify the person responsible to come forward.

“It is possible that other members of the public were in the area around the time of the incidents and I would urge them to think back if they saw anyone behaving suspiciously and to speak to the police. Our investigation is very much ongoing.”

Anyone with any information should contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting 13180099200. Information can also be passed anonymously and in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.