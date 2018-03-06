Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A serial sex offender is facing jail again after admitting child sex offences.

James Phillips, of The Crofts in Heckmondwike, made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court today (Monday) in relation to offences that took place between January 28 and February 2.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, attempting to have sexual activity with a child and failure to comply with a notification requirement.

The court heard that it is repeat offending and the second substantial breach of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order - the last breach being 18 months ago.

Judge Guy Kearl QC, who asked for a pre-sentence report, told him: “You know that you are facing a significant prison sentence.”

Phillips is due to be sentenced on April 3.