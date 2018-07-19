Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A serial stalker threatened to kill his ex before offering to pay her family to tell him where she was.

Samuel Brown, who has a personality disorder, was jailed today for harassing his ex for six months.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Woodhouse Grove in Fartown had been in a relationship with the woman, who lives in the Beeston area of Leeds, for eight months.

But after it ended, Brown, who is already the subject of a restraining order against another ex and his own grandmother, turned up at her house and then made 25 Facebook accounts to harass her online.

Olivia Murray, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that when Brown called to her house he left a package containing two letters, as well as keys and an iPhone - the latter of which had ‘no relevance’ to her.

After she blocked him on Facebook, he made new accounts and bombarded her with threatening messages, such as:

“Why did you block me? This is not going away, I will ask you until I’m dead.”

“Do you want me to kill you?”

“Honest, yeah, you keep taking the p**s, on my nana’s life I will find you and kill you.”

“You barely have a life and what it is online. Clearly have no friends. You are in denial you deluded b***h.”

“I’m going to see you one day.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Nobody likes a s**g.”

“I wanna smack you. You don’t ignore me.”

“You are dead. Your brother’s dead.”

“I’m going to find you, I’m going to kill you.”

And when she told him to leave her alone, he replied: “No.”

Ms Murray also said that after brazen Brown threatened to ‘tear’ her face off, he contacted members of the woman’s family and offered them money in exchange for details of her whereabouts.

When he was arrested, he admitted the offending, but said the threats were ‘fictional nonsense’ and he wanted to make her feel as bad as she made him feel.

Brown pleaded guilty to harassment.

He has eight previous convictions for 15 offences, including harassment and breach of a restraining order.

In 2015, he was convicted of harassing his ex of seven years, resulting in a community order and a restraining order. A criminal damage conviction resulted in a restraining order to stay away from his grandmother.

Ian Cook, mitigating, said his client’s mental health problems include personality disorder, anxiety and depression and drug-induced psychosis from his heavy cannabis use.

He said that Brown “clearly has a problem with the breakdown of relationships and how to deal with that”, adding that he is still in love with his ex of seven years.

But Recorder Andrew Haslam QC replied: “The problem is what happens when he forms another relationship?”

Jailing him for 14 months and imposing a three-year restraining order, the judge said: “She is concerned about what would happen next at your hands.”