A woman has died following a crash on Leeds Road this morning.
The 78-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injures but later died.
Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
Leeds Road was shut off by police this morning after the accident which happened under Cooper Bridge.
All emergency services were called to the scene and a police cordon was established around the incident.
Traffic was turned around at Cooper Bridge roundabout causing huge jams back towards the M62 and Dewsbury.
That's all we know so far...
That’s everything we know so far about this tragic accident. We will bring you any more developments as they happen.
Our thoughts are with the poor woman’s family.
"To Nana. All my love, Shaun xx"
A single bouquet of flowers has been left under Cooper Bridge where the crash that claimed the life of a 78-year-old woman happened.
A note taped to the flowers simply reads: “To Nana. All my love, Shaun xx”
Leeds Road reopened
Our traffic partners Inrix say the A62 Leeds Road in both directions is now re-opened. Traffic is easing and the accident has cleared.
We have received reports that the cars involved in the accident are now being towed away.
Here is everything we know so far about the tragic crash at Cooper Bridge this morning:
- A woman, 78, has died following the smash.
- A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
- A second man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
- Leeds Road is likely to remain closed into the evening as investigations are ongoing.
This is the full statement from West Yorkshire Police following the news that an elderly woman has died as a result of the crash this morning.
They say they are appealing for witnesses after they arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving.
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Mirfield.
The incident happened at 8:57 this morning (11 August) when two cars collided on Cooper Bridge Road.
The cars involved were a black Audi S5 and purple Peugeot.
Police officers, ambulance and the fire service all attended the scene.
A 78-year-old woman who was seriously injured has now died.
A male in his 60s was taken to hospital.
Another male was arrested for drink driving in connection with the incident.
Road closures are still in and around the scene and will be in place for some time. There is significant disruption to traffic and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or any other information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number *512 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
One woman has died following the crash this morning in which one man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
Police said the woman, 78, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has now died.
A second man suffered minor injuries.
Metro travel have warned of delays to a number services due to the Leeds Road closure clashing with match day traffic ahead of Huddersfield Town versus Chelsea.
Our travel partner INRIX has advised that Leeds Road is likely to remain closed until the early evening today as police carry out investigations.
Bus companies have warned that delays and diversions will be severe for much of the day.
Highways England have advised that fans travelling to the Huddersfield Town versus Chelsea game at the John Smith’s Stadium today should find an alternative route.
Kick off is not until 3pm so Leeds Road is expected to be closed for much of the day.
Reporter Robert Sutcliffe is live from the scene of the crash.
The police cordon stretches from Cooper Bridge roundabout and ends just on the Huddersfield side of the bridge.
Motorists can still travel from Mirfield and through the roundabout towards the M62. Motorists can also come the other way from the M62 towards Mirfield.
In effect it is just the Huddersfield side of the roundabout that is closed.
Long delays remain coming from Mirfield and Dewsbury as traffic trying to reach Huddersfield is directed towards the M62 or being turned around and sent back the way it came.
A police spokesperson released this full statement:
Police received reports at 8:57 this morning (11 August) of a road traffic collision in Mirfield.
Emergency services including ambulance and fire service were called to Cooper Bridge Road, where two vehicles had collided.
The vehicles involved were a purple Peugeot and a black Audi S5.
A male in his 60s and a female in her 70s have been taken to hospital.
Another male has been arrested for drink drinking.
There are road closures in place in the area and drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or any other information is asked to contract the police via 101 quoting log number *512 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police say a man has been “arrested for drink driving” following the crash this morning.
Two other people - a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s - have been taken to hospital.
This video, shot from close to the BP petrol station on Leeds Road, shows debris strewn across the road under Cooper Bridge.
Our reporter says at least two cars look badly damaged.
A passer-by described the incident as horrendous this morning.
Reporter Robert Sutcliffe live from the scene.
This is a photo of the scene of the accident taken from the Huddersfield side of the police cordon.