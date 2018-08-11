A woman has died following a crash on Leeds Road this morning.

The 78-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injures but later died.

Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Leeds Road was shut off by police this morning after the accident which happened under Cooper Bridge.

All emergency services were called to the scene and a police cordon was established around the incident.

Traffic was turned around at Cooper Bridge roundabout causing huge jams back towards the M62 and Dewsbury.

