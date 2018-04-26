Police have cordoned off the junction of Sufton Street and Arnold Street in Birkby.
The road is blocked by a police car and a police van and there are at least three officers on the scene.
We have a reporter and a photographer at the scene and we have asked West Yorkshire Police for more information.
At this stage we understand it is a robbery but it is not yet clear whether it is of a business or a domestic property.
Family speaks of terrifying armed raid on their jewellery business
A family has spoken about their ordeal when their jewellery business was raided by armed robbers.
Gold jewellery store Shabir’s has been trading from a small premises on Sufton Street, Birkby, for more than 20 years.
This afternoon five masked men burst in carrying hammers and an axe.
They threatened the owner and a scuffle ensued.
The owner managed to escape the shop and lock the robbers in but he was tackled by a fifth raider outside who forced him to open the door and let the other suspects out.
The family said the robbers escaped with a ‘significant amount’ of gold and jewellery.
Premises believed to have been an Asian jeweller's shop
The premises is believed to be a shop that sells gold to a mainly Asian clientele.
The shop does not have any signs or livery but has a retractable metal shutter which covers the door and a metal security grille across the front window.
Another scene shot
Store 'robbed' may have been selling gold
Our reporter on the scene has been told that the premises may have been selling gold.