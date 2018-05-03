Two people were been injured in an accident on Bradford Road this morning.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called to a collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian at 7.28am.

Both were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The accident took place opposite Mumbai Spice Indian restaurant on the side of the road heading towards Huddersfield town centre, near the junction with Netheroyd Hill Road.

Witnesses described two people injured with one lying in the street.

Ambulances and two police cars attended the scene and police are directing traffic around the accident.

The road heading towards Huddersfield was closed until 8.44am as police turned motorists around so the street could be cleaned up.

Drivers heading towards the town centre experienced significant delays.

