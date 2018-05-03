Two people were been injured in an accident on Bradford Road this morning.
West Yorkshire Police said they were called to a collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian at 7.28am.
Both were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The accident took place opposite Mumbai Spice Indian restaurant on the side of the road heading towards Huddersfield town centre, near the junction with Netheroyd Hill Road.
Witnesses described two people injured with one lying in the street.
Ambulances and two police cars attended the scene and police are directing traffic around the accident.
The road heading towards Huddersfield was closed until 8.44am as police turned motorists around so the street could be cleaned up.
Drivers heading towards the town centre experienced significant delays.
Statement from ambulance service
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance service has told the Examiner both patients have been taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
They said: “We were called at 7.29am to an incident on Bradford Road.
“Two ambulances were sent to the scene and two people were taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.”
No update could be provided on the conditions of the two men at this time.
Everything we know so far
Witness describes "two cars facing down the road"
A female witness, who lives near the scene, said: “I didn’t hear the bang but I heard the ambulances.”
“I just opened my curtains and I could see the lights.
“I don’t know what happened. There were two [police] cars there and two ambulances. There looked to be two cars facing down the road.
“There was a lot going on - all the school buses were held up and a great big lorry got stuck.”
She said the junction at the bottom of Netheroyd Hill had previously been a bad spot for accidents but there had not been one for some time.
She added: “We were always having bumps at one point.”
Update from West Yorkshire Police
West Yorkshire Police said they were called to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian on Bradford Road near Mumbai Spice at 7.28am.
Both have been taken to hospital with serious injuries but they are not life-threatening.
The rider and the pedestrian are both male, the rider is in his 40s and the pedestrian is in his late 20s.
Police closed the carriageway towards Huddersfield to allow for clean-up and the vehicles to be removed. The road was reopened at 8.44am.
Bradford Road back open
The road is now fully open again. Traffic is moving freely again and delays have eased.
Black car and motorbike removed from the scene
Our reporter at the scene saw a black car being towed away from the site of the accident not long ago.
A motorbike was further down the road getting loaded up on to a recovery truck.
Traffic building after road closure
Traffic is building back up Bradford Road from the accident opposite Mumbai Spice after police closed the road. All approaches to Bradley Bar roundabout are becoming increasingly jammed.
Road closed towards Huddersfield
Bradford Road is closed heading towards Huddersfield. Two police cars are turning traffic around outside Mumbai Spice and directing it back up towards Bradley Bar roundabout.
The other side of the road, heading away from Huddersfield is still open.