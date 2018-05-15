Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roads in Crosland Moor will be closed off for seven weeks for a £115,000 gasworks scheme.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) next major project will involve replacing around 250m of existing metal gas pipes with more durable plastic ones in the Crosland Moor area.

The project will take place on Park Road in Crosland Moor from Monday, May 28 and is scheduled to last seven weeks.

From Friday May 25 until Sunday, July 1 there will be rolling two-way lights on Park Road to support side road closures off Park Road.

The closures will take place in three phases starting at the junction of De Trafford Street, followed by the junction of Everard Street and Lightcliffe Street, and finally the junction of College Street. All closures will have full signed diversions in place. Then from Monday, July 2 to Sunday, July 15 four-way lights will be in place at the junction of Blackmoorfoot Road.

Chris Nevison, business operations lead for NGN, said: “We have been working closely with Kirklees Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise any disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”