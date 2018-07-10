Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A busy Huddersfield road is set to be badly disrupted by major gasworks.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) will be carrying out an upgrade of the gas pipes beneath Bradley Road near its junction with Leeds Road in Bradley.

The road can get very busy in the morning and evening peak periods.

It’s due to begin on Monday July 16, and NGN say it’s a seven-week project.

From Monday, August 13 until Sunday, September 2, the Bradley Road eastbound slip road, Oak Road, from Leeds Road will be closed, along with a short lane closure at the junction where the works will be taking place at that time.

A diversion route to access the Bradley Road means drivers will have to go right along Leeds Road, Cooper Bridge Road, Cooper Bridge roundabout and returning on Leeds Road to turn right at the traffic lights up Bradley Road.

Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have been working closely with Kirklees Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

The project is part of NGN’s ongoing development of infrastructure and will involve replacing existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes. This will ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

It comes as NGN also intend to start work on Newsome Road.

The firm is investing more than £85,000 to upgrade the Newsome’s gas distribution network, replacing almost 200m of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes there in an eight-week project.

From Monday, July 16 to Sunday, August 12, Damside Road will be closed with temporary three-way traffic lights on the junction of Newsome Road, Kings Mill Lane and Kings Bridge Road.

The work will then progress further up Newsome Road with temporary two-way lights as the works progress past Elm Street, Malvern Road, Bell Street and Whitegate Road.

NGN say anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.

This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.