A lorry driver was badly injured in a serious crash on the M62 which has been causing severe delays for motorists.

Three lanes of the four-lane eastbound carriageway at Lofthouse, near Wakefield were closed at around 3pm as emergency services deal with a serious smash involving three lorries.

The driver of a cherry picker lorry was trapped in his vehicle from just before 2pm until 3.42pm when the fire service managed to get him out.

He sustained a serious leg injury and has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary. His injuries are not life-threatening.

(Image: Ian White)

One of the lorries shed its load which has made it difficult for highways and police at the scene.

Traffic is backing up to junction 27 at Gildersome and is set to get worse as the evening peak period looms.

West Yorkshire Police road traffic officers have described the incident as a serious collision and advised drivers to avoid the area because of “severe delays.”

Highways England said: “Delays of around 60 minutes on the stretch of the M62 from junction 27 to junction 30. Three lanes closed after junction 29, Lofthouse, due to a serious traffic collision.”

Accident investigators are at the scene along with fire appliances and ambulances.

It has been reported that the Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been at the scene.

Shortly before 5pm, police said: "Recovery for the vehicles involved has been requested. We are working hard to get all three lanes open asap. Please be patient."