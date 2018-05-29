The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shelley FC have moved up into the North West Counties League.

The Stafflex Arena based club are keen to keep progressing under manager Ash Berry and have made the switch from the West Yorkshire League.

It’s a step from Level 7 to Level 6 and Shelley have completed a series of ground improvements at Storthes Hall to meet new regulations.

“The North West Counties are splitting Division One into North and South and we will be competing in Division One North,” explained Berry.

“League officials have been out to inspect our facilities on at least four occasions and we’ve now finally got the nod that we are in.

“Our Reserves will be coming out of the West Yorkshire Reserve Division as well and going into Division Two, so it’s a whole new challenge for the club.”

Much of the ground improvements – including being fully enclosed, with turnstiles and hard standing areas – has been carried out by Berry, Stuart Crank and Rob Hardy.

They have also put tarmac down in front of the clubhouse.

“Both our teams are being promoted a level and, for the first time, Shelley will be able to play in the FA Vase,” explained Berry.

“And, for the first time ever, our Under 19s will be able to compete in the FA Youth Cup, so it’s a fantastic development all round for us.”

The club are staging a big charity game on Sunday, June 24 (2.30) which is completely free.

The likes of Matt Glennon, Rob Edwards, Phil Senior, Kevin Donovan and Dean Windass have agreed to play and it will be a Family Fun Day, with bouncy castle, stalls and face painting.

Money raised from the cafe and bar will be donated to charity.

“It promises to be a cracking afternoon and the more people who come along the better,” added Berry.

“There will be a lot of big names involved in the charity match and there are lots of attractions going on for all the family, so we are hoping it will raise a nice amount of money for charity.”