The landlord of one of Huddersfield’s best-known pubs, Shepherds Arms in Cowcliffe, has said it will reopen at lunchtime today (Friday) following a ‘licensing glitch’.

Karl Rowley, 56, who has run the popular pub and restaurant on Cowcliffe Hill Road, with his brother Michael for over four years, was forced to close it in dramatic circumstances at around 4pm on Tuesday.

Baffled punters were suddenly told that no more drinks could be served and that the eaterie, which has a hard-won reputation for the excellence of its cuisine, would have to shut.

One drinker, who was in the pub at 4pm, told the Examiner on Tuesday night: “All of a sudden this man came in and said everyone had to finish their drinks.

“No-one was able to purchase any more drinks and we were told to leave.

“One couple had just bought a bottle of wine which they were allowed to finish.

“I’ve never known anything like it. It was quite dramatic.”

Yesterday, (Thurs), Karl said: “There was a licensing glitch in the transfer of the premises licence. It’s all been sorted out and we are reopening at noon on Friday.”

Kirklees Council has been asked for comment but none has been received as yet.