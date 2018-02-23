Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has revealed the reason why a Huddersfield pub had to close suddenly on Tuesday afternoon.

Landlord Karl Rowley, 56, who has run the Shepherds Arms, a popular pub and fine dining restaurant on Cowcliffe Hill Road, with his brother Michael for over four years, was forced to shut it at around 4pm on Tuesday.

Drinkers were told that no more drinks could be served and that the pub would be locking its doors. One couple who had just ordered a bottle of wine were allowed to drink it after protests.

The pub re-opened today (Friday) following what Karl described as a “licensing glitch.”

Kirklees Council shed more light on what had happened and a spokesman said: “Following a conversation with an insolvency company, it became apparent that the premises had not been licensed by the current owners when they bought the building.

“This means that the landlord will need to apply for a new premises licence.

“We have spoken with the landlord who, it appears, was unaware of the lack of licence, and are supporting them with temporary events licences so they can trade on certain days.

“This will allow them to open again for this weekend.”