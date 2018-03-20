Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum from West Yorkshire is celebrating after winning a million pounds.

But she almost missed out on the money as she was carrying her winning ticket around for a week before remembering to get it checked.

Lesley White, 43, of Halifax, is planning a dream family holiday to Walt Disney World in Florida after landing the UK Millionaire Maker prize in the EuroMillions draw.

And she’s also decided to hand in her notice at the mail order warehouse where she works part-time as a packer so she can fully enjoy the millionaire lifestyle.

Lesley said she couldn’t wait to pack her bags for the trip to Walt Disney World with husband Malcolm, 54, a works manager at an engineering firm, and her 10-year-old daughter.

She said: “My daughter has always wanted to go to Walt Disney World and now I can take her and make this dream real. I always said to her when I win the lottery I will take you and now I can!”

Paying off the mortgage, home renovations and a newer car are also high on Lesley’s list of priorities.

She said: “I have so many choices now. I can get the new bathroom and kitchen I want and get new windows and doors fitted too.

“My car is 11 years old so a newer car will definitely be on my shopping list. It is fantastic to be in a position where I can go out and road test several and decide which one is my favourite and not be driven by budget.”

Lesley revealed how she had been carrying her winning EuroMillions ticket around with her in her purse for a week before she remembered to get it checked.

“I had my ticket in my purse for a week and only thought on to check it when I went to buy my ticket for the following week’s draw,” she said. “I just could not believe it when the cashier told me the amount was too big for her to pay out and I would have to call Camelot to confirm my win.

“To think I had been carrying £1m around in my purse for a week and I didn’t even know it!

“The news is still sinking in. It is something you always dream about happening but never really believe it will happen to you. I can now live a life with no money worries.”

Lesley said she had no plans to stop playing EuroMillions and already has her ticket for tonight’s draw (20 March).

She bought her winning EuroMillions ticket from Denholme Co-op in School Street, Denholme.

EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create two UK millionaires in every draw. For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.