A cafe owner has been fined for letting customers smoke shisha pipes indoors.

Kirklees Council officers found customers smoking inside Cafe Unwind, which is based in Batley .

Owner Bilal Kola claimed that he only had the shisha pipes there as he provided them as part of a takeaway service for select customers.

But Kirklees magistrates fined him after he pleaded guilty to failing to prevent smoking in a smoke-free premises.

David Stickley, prosecuting on behalf of the council, said that the Bradford Road business has been visited a number of times by council officers.

These visits were in connection with failing to enforce a non smoking policy and 33-year-old Kola was made fully aware of the legislation surrounding this.

But council officers visited the property with the police on September 15 last year and found that the law was being ignored.

Mr Stickley said: “They immediately gained entry because a customer was leaving and the door was opened.

“The premises has a door lock and CCTV system.

“On previous visits the officers’ entry had been delayed and when they did enter there was only circumstantial evidence that smoking had taken place.

“This time they witnessed four shisha pipes lit and being passed around by customers.”

Several of these customers were issued with fixed penalty notices, magistrates were told.

In interview Kola, of Highfield Chase in Dewsbury, claimed that he’d only arrived at the cafe two minutes before the officers arrived.

However, when one of the officials said that she had been waiting in the car park for some time he changed his answer to three or four minutes.

Kola insisted that the locked door and CCTV was needed for security and not to allow time for the evidence of smoking to be cleared away.

Musa Patel, mitigating, said that his client set up the business in 2014 and it sold hot and cold drinks, cakes and desserts.

He explained to magistrates that Kola also operates a takeaway service whereby he prepares shisha pipes and delivers them to a select group of people he knows.

Mr Patel said that this service is not promoted and at the time of the offence Kola’s nephew had been left in charge.

Magistrates fined Kola £197 and ordered him to pay £625 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.