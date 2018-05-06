Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Labour were the happiest of the three parties in Calderdale after they gained one seat from the Conservatives.

Skircoat Tory, Clr Andrew Tagg, who the Examiner revealed had been convicted of speeding despite spending years campaigning for road safety, lost his seat to Labour’s candidate Colin Hutchinson.

It is believed to be the first time in Calderdale’s 44-year history that Labour has held a seat in Skircoat.

The Conservatives lost one seat overall, having also been defeated in Luddenden Foot but taking the Ryburn seat from incumbent independent Rob Holden, an outspoken critic of MP Craig Whittaker.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In Brighouse, Tory deputy Howard Blagborough held his seat, while Labour held their Elland seat with Angie Gallagher.

Labour also held on in Calder while the Lib Dems held Greetland and Stainland wards, both on the border with Kirklees.

The Lib Dem gain came in the Warley ward.

The state of the parties is now Labour 24 seats (up one), Conservatives 20 (down one), Liberal Democrats six (up one) and Independents one (down one).

Calderdale’s Labour leader, Clr Tim Swift, said the Conservatives had run a scare campaign centred around the Local Plan – but it had been comprehensively rejected.