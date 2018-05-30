Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barbaric animal abusers covered a new born kitten in nail polish and left it for dead.

The fragile animal is fighting for its life after being recovered by West Yorkshire Police during a raid.

The tiny kitten – nicknamed Vimto – was found during a police operation yesterday and is being cared for by Katie Lloyd at Bradford Cat Watch Rescue (BCWR) – the first port of call for abused cats from across West Yorkshire.

Katie said she feared poor Vimto, thought to be only two or three weeks old, may have been intended as dog fighting bait.

In 2016 Katie featured in the Examiner to reveal similarly shocking abuse to kittens Smurf and Shrek, which had been coloured in with permanent marker by cruel yobs.

She said the latest find brought back memories of that horrific case.

“Vimto’s survived the night and we’ve got all the nail polish off,” she said.

“We do think her eyes are affected though.

“It’s absolutely awful.“

Katie and fellow volunteers at BCWR cared for the critically ill kitten all night after she had been assessed by the Birstall branch of Vets 4 Pets.

She said: “Poor Vimto had a long night – we were juggling between saving her little life, keeping her warm, fed, ventilated and attempting to remove what we believe may be nail polish.

“I have headache from the strong fumes from the nail polish so goodness knows how Vimto is feeling.

“Her eyes ears and nose were all affected, as was much of her fur.

“We do not know the cause of this incident, all we do know is that poor Vimto is such a tough cookie to make it through the night.”

While vulnerable young Vimto has survived the night it is still touch and go for the days and weeks to come.

Katie added: “It is very early days and we cannot estimate the damage already caused to this little baby.”