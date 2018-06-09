Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Conservatives were in turmoil today as one of their best-known councillors, Gemma Wilson, defected to the Lib Dems.

A councillor for Lindley since 2015 she has been one of the most high-profile members of Kirklees Council and was a key member of former Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney's campaign team in the recent General Election.

The vivacious, fun-loving mother-of-three has written to the council's chief executive, Jacqui Gedman, confirming her decision.

Clr Wilson said: “I have today taken a positive step forward. As a united team for Lindley I will be working together with Cahal Burke and Richard Eastwood for the good of everyone in the ward.

"We are battling Kirklees Labour as they cut resources for our communities – such as the library at the heart of Lindley. From Birchencliffe to Salendine Nook and Quarmby to Oakes, we stand united on the issues that matter locally.

"And of course, I remain committed to keeping Huddersfield Royal Infirmary at the heart of our town. And to fight to save Grimescar valley.”

She was welcomed to the Liberal Democrats by Clr John Lawson, Lib Dem Group Leader, who said: “Gemma works for local residents and the communities across Lindley, just like Cahal and Richard.

"Gemma will be a great asset to the group and will continue to speak out for the people of Lindley ward. I know she will bring a new dimension to the group and our ongoing campaign to win a fair deal for local people from Kirklees Labour.”

Cllr. Cahal Burke, (Lib Dems deputy group leader and Lindley councillor) also took the opportunity to welcome Gemma.

He said: "Clr. Wilson shares our values and beliefs, Clr. Wilson has joined the Liberal Democrats because we exist to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society, in which we seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community, and in which no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.

"I have seen Gemma in action, working for local people across Lindley for the past the three years. Her determination to get a good deal for local people, her passion on local issues is strong. Along with Richard and myself we will go forward as a united team – stronger, an even more effective voice for Lindley.

"The people of Lindley now have three Liberal Democrat Councillors who will champion quality social care, strong local schools, and well-funded services. We are looking forward to working together for the people of the Lindley ward”.

A Tory insider said although he was surprised at her decision it was not entirely unexpected.

He said: "In some ways she is too much of a 'live wire' for the Conservatives. She had a very busy social life, she has not been to many group meetings recently and I know there was talk of deselecting her. She is up for re-election next year.

"I think she will fit in well with Lib Dems. To be honest she was always better friends with councillors from outside her own party than her own.

"She is good pals with Andrew Cooper of the Greens and was good friends too with several members of the Labour Party."