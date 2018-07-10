Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shocking pictures of the injuries sustained by a West Yorkshire Police officer who was attacked during a protest in Leeds on Saturday have been released.

The special constable suffered facial injuries including a cut to his face and a suspected broken nose when he was hit by a bottle when supporters of Tommy Robinson and anti-fascist protesters clashed in the city centre.

The pictures were shared by the force on Twitter. The tweet said the officer was 'revoering well' but that 'a few more hospital visits' were booked.

Saturday saw a march in support of Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, organised by the Yorkshire Patriots.

In response Leeds Anti-fascist Network held a counter-protest, which saw 750 take to the streets chanting 'where's your Tommy gone'.

Yaxley-Lennon was jailed in May for breaching a suspended sentence for contempt of court.

Police had to keep both sides of Saturday's demonstration apart during Saturday's march, with both sides meeting around lunchtime on Boar Lane, near Leeds Train Station.

Police lines were formed along Boar Lane and Vicar Lane before the protesters headed up Briggate and along the Headrow in two separate marches.

There was around 40 minutes of serious disruption to traffic and residents on Vicar Lane but no serious disorder.

Chief Superintendent Mabs Hussain, who was the commander of the operation, said on Saturday:

“I would like to pass on my gratitude to all officers and staff, partnership agencies, residents and visitors to Leeds and Wakefield, for their conduct and co-operation during the demonstrations this afternoon, which did cause some disruption for a short period of time.

'This is completely unacceptable and the incident is being investigated'

“One of our special constables, who volunteered to work today, was injured during the demonstrations in Leeds.

"This is completely unacceptable and the incident is currently being investigated.

“We ensured we had appropriate resources including assistance from our mounted section and additional high visibility police officers, to minimize the disruption caused as much as possible.”