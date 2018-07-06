Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of offences of indecent images of children in West Yorkshire have shot up by nearly 40%.

Latest figures from a Freedom of Information request show there were 822 recorded offences of possessing indecent images of children in 2016/17 compared to 1,134 in the year ending March this year.

A breakdown of the figures further reveals an increase in the number of reported offences for taking indecent images also increased by 20%.

The force explained the rise in ‘Sexting’ - sending a sexual or nude image - could contribute to the rise.

It was also revealed that just one in six child sexual abuse complaints in West Yorkshire ends up in court.

That’s according to analysis of Home Office figures released to the Examiner.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Sexual offences are taken very seriously by West Yorkshire Police. Specially trained officers are responsible for the investigation of these offences and are situated within both District Safeguarding Units and Protective Services (Crime), a specialist department which deals with complex investigations.

“Sexting is an increasingly common activity amongst young people who may not realise what they are doing is illegal and that it may be potentially harmful to them in the future.”

What is sexting?

When people talk about sexting, they usually mean sending and receiving:

Naked pictures or ‘nudes’

‘Underwear shots’

Sexual or ‘dirty pics’

Rude text messages or videos.

They can be sent to or from a friend, boyfriend, girlfriend or someone you’ve met online.

For further information contact Childline on www.childline.org.uk/info-advice/bullying-abuse-safety/online-mobile-safety/sexting/