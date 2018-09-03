Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shop assistant suffered serious injuries in an attack by masked robbers.

The 42-year-old man was working at a Costcutter store in Dewsbury when he was set upon.

He suffered a broken ankle when the robbers kicked him while he was on the floor.

The victim is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Police said the incident happened at around 10pm on Friday at Costcutter on Brunswick Street.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Three masked suspects entered the shop, one of which was armed with a hammer.

"They demanded that the shop assistant turn off the alarm system. There was an altercation and the male victim was assaulted and suffered serious injuries."

The suspects fled the shop without taking anything. They left the scene in a car which had been parked outside.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180435122.