Shop damaged by out of control car in Cleckheaton

Shop damaged by out of control car in Cleckheaton

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirklees Council structural engineer has been called to assess a building which has been struck by a car.

Police and the fire service were called to Wood Street in Cleckheaton at around 11.15am today when a VW Golf collided with a wall at the Isis Picture Framing business.

It is believed the driver, a 49-year-old man, suffered a medical episode at the wheel. He is understood to have recovered and was not injured.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

The impact of the crash left a hole in the wall of the premises. Stonework has been pushed through into the stock inside.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said Kirklees Council engineers were on their way to inspect the damage to the building.

Police officers were still at the scene at 1.20pm awaiting the arrival of a structural engineer.

No-one was available to comment from Isis Picture Framing.