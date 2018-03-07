Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shop in Huddersfield caught peddling fake cigarettes containing deadly asbestos and rat poison has lost its licence.

International Express at John William Street has been banned from selling alcohol by Kirklees Council.

Bizarrely, it can still sell cigarettes and tobacco as shops do not need a licence for that.

Police seized a haul of counterfeit and non-UK cigarettes and tobacco at a raid at the town centre shop late last year.

The cigs were stashed behind false panels and a fake mirror, that could only be activated using a hidden electronic trip switch.

West Yorkshire Police licensing officer Richard Woodhead has previously described a similar bid to hide counterfeit goods from the law at Kingsgate News as a “complex, almost James Bond-style way of hiding illegal tobacco.”

The first raid at International Express on December 19 last year returned 316 packets of cigs and 145 pouches of rolling tobacco – between them worth more than £4,400.

The day after police returned and found 37 packs of cigs and 12 pouches of tobacco, worth over £600.

The police bust also found 112 bottles of Smirnoff vodka that could not be proven to be legitimate.

Police licensing officers have told the Examiner that some of the cigs were counterfeit and others were Eastern European that had been smuggled into the country.

They are being sold for just £3.50 for 20 compared to more than £10 for legitimate UK duty paid cigarettes.

Mr Woodhead told the Examiner the illegal cigarettes had been analysed by Trading Standards, with shocking results.

Along with the poison arsenic, which is found in all cigarettes, scientists discovered deadly asbestos, dust from vacuum cleaners, mouse droppings, dead flies and “other nasty stuff.”

Reports done elsewhere have discovered the counterfeit cigarettes contain human excrement.

Chair of the council’s licensing panel, Clr Carole Pattison, said they had taken action after a number of breaches by International Express.

She said: “There seems to be a ring of shops involved in this and the police have taken action against them.

”We agreed with the police that we wanted to send a strong message to people dealing in illegal drink and cigarettes, that we won’t tolerate it.

“We want the town to be safe, and also healthy, as we have heard that the cigarettes contained arsenic, asbestos, rat poison, dust and fluff.”