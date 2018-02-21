Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man due to be sentenced over a string of thefts from Huddersfield stores is set to be arrested.

Patrick Harrington, of Holme Park Court in Berry Brow, was due to appear ar Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today.

On October 2 and 16 he targeted Sainsbury’s in Huddersfield town centre and took six bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

The 40-year-old stole meat from Aldi in the town on November 21.

He then took meat, chocolate and cheese from Lockwood Road Service Station on February 7 and 16.

Harrington assaulted a member of staff at the store and resisted a police officer as he tried to arrest him.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at earlier hearings and was due to be sentenced for them all this morning (Feb 21).

When he failed to show for the hearing magistrates issued a warrant without bail.