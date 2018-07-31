Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A persistent shoplifter said he was forced into stealing by drug dealers he owed a debt to.

Jay Newsome claimed that the gang would drive him to shops and tell him what to take while they waited for him in the car.

The 28-year-old admitted to stealing from four stores in the Dewsbury and Batley areas.

He was jailed for five months after breaching a suspended order imposed for eight previous thefts.

Kirklees magistrates were told that he threatened a member of staff when he stole from the One Stop Shop in Thornhill on November 4 last year.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that when he walked into the Edge Top Road shop he was asked to leave as he’d been banned from the store previously.

But Newsome ignored the female shopkeeper’s request and returned moments later.

Mr Bozman said: “She asked him to call police again and said that police were coming.

“He shouted to her: ‘You f****g c**t. Watch me, I’ll be back – I’ll wait for you’.”

Newsome, of Mountain Crescent in Thornhill, then headed to the alcohol aisle and stole £9 worth of lager.

Half an hour later he helped a woman steal food and baby milk worth £20 from the Co-op in the Savile Centre, Dewsbury.

Magistrates were told that she filled a shopping basket with the items and put it onto the floor next to the cash machine.

Newsome then entered the shop, grabbed the basket and ran off with it.

He also admitted stealing two bottles of Smirnoff Vodka from Asda in Batley Shopping Centre on May 9 and asked magistrates to take into account the theft of £100 worth of goods from Bargain Booze.

The thefts put him in breach of a 20-week suspended jail term imposed in July last year for eight shop thefts.

Lesley Cowling, mitigating, explained that her client was in a difficult situation as there were some drug dealers he owed money to.

She said: “The defendant used to be friends with them but it’s gone a bit sour. The debts he owed to them were racking up and they know where he lives.

“The thefts were committed through coercion and not off his own bat.

“He would get dropped off by these people, told what to take and they would wait for him in the vehicle.”

Magistrates activated the 20 week suspended jail term and added an extra 20 weeks for the new offences, meaning that Newsome will spent a total of five months in custody.

They ordered him to pay a total of £159 compensation to the stores he stole from as none of the goods were recovered.