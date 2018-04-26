Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shoplifter abused and assaulted staff when he stole from their stores.

Drug addict Gareth Paxman lashed out at shopworkers as they tried to challenge him, Kirklees magistrates were told.

He pleaded guilty to five matters of shop theft, two charges of assault and an offence of using threatening behaviour.

The 28-year-old threw a £1 coin at staff when they stopped him as he tried to steal a packet of biscuits from Haigh’s Farm Shop in Mirfield on January 9.

He appeared to loitering in the Far Common Road store and trying to conceal goods and he was challenged by staff, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

Paxman claimed that he’d bought the biscuits but shouted, swore and squared up to a worker when asked to produce a receipt.

Mr Wills told magistrates: “He threw a £1 coin towards him, was still swearing and said that he could keep it.

“The member of staff handed the £1 back, took the biscuits from him and the matter was reported to police.”

A week later Paxman entered Boots in Commercial Street, Brighouse.

A security officer knew that he was banned from the store and approached him and asked him to leave.

Mr Wills said: “The defendant became verbally abusive and aggressive, shouting all manner of names.

“He left and was followed by the security guard to make sure that he had left and he (Paxman) swung his arm towards him.

“The security guard stepped away to avoid being hit, however Paxman kicked him to his right ankle.

“He then produced something from his pocket, the victim thought he was producing a knife but it was a bank card.”

On February 10 at Morrisons in Heckmondwike Paxman was caught stealing whisky.

He was approached by staff, removed a bottle from his bag and swung the bag towards the security officer who detained him.

Then on February 3, 4 and 5 Paxman took £140 worth of goods including bottles of brandy from Tesco in Cleckheaton.

During one of these thefts as he was challenged by staff he swore and thew a bottle of milkshake in the air.

On March 5 Paxman was witnessed stealing socks and sweets from Poundstretcher in Albion Street, Heckmondwike.

He became increasingly aggressive when staff approached him, swinging his arm at one worker and struggling with security as they detained him.

Paxman, who tested positive for the misuse of cocaine upon his arrest, had 84 offences on his record.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard said: “Occasionally life gets on top of Mr Paxman. He has personal issues and seems to revert to alcohol and drug misuse.”

He added that his client has detoxified during his recent stint in prison.

Magistrates sentenced Paxman, who appeared in custody, to 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months.

He will have to pay £50 compensation to each of the security guards he hurt as well as £140 compensation to Tesco for the stolen brandy.

Paxman, of Hare Park Avenue in Liversedge, must pay £200 towards prosecution costs and £115 victim surcharge.