A man shoplifted toothbrushes while he was under the influence of drugs.

Gareth Cooke was arrested after targeting Boots in Huddersfield town centre on July 12.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the 33-year-old was witnessed placing four Oral B toothbrushes inside a bag.

He then left the King Street store without paying for the items but was stopped outside by security and the toothbrushes, worth £56, were recovered.

Cooke tested positive for the misuse of Class A drugs upon his arrest and admitted to the theft.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told the court: “He said he stole them to buy food and stuff.”

Cooke's solicitor Ian Whiteley explained to magistrates that he was only recently released from prison after serving nine weeks for shop theft and was complying with his post-sentence supervision.

Magistrates handed Cooke, of Quarry Road in Marsh , a conditional discharge for 12 months.

This means that he will not be punished further for the offence if he stays out of trouble during this period.

He will still have to pay £85 prosecution costs and £20 victim surcharge.