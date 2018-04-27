Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man wearing a distinctive woolly hat stole two bottles of champagne from a Huddersfield town centre store, a court heard.

The manager of Marks and Spencer in New Street reported the theft to police after it happened on Tuesday (April 24), Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the theft was caught on CCTV and the person responsible was described as wearing a distinctive woollen hat.

He told magistrates that the town centre camera operators directed police towards some suspicious behaviour in Sainsbury’s.

There the person allegedly involved, Ian Hinchcliffe, was detained and the two bottles of champagne plus the hat were found in his possession, Mr Wills said.

Hinchcliffe, of Wakefield Road in Moldgreen, was arrested and tested positive for the misuse of cocaine and opiates.

The 36-year-old pleaded not guilty to shop theft.

He admits that he had the champagne on him but claims that somebody else passed them to him.

His trial will be held at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on June 12.

Magistrates refused to grant him bail in the meantime and his next appearance at the court will be via a prison video link.