A man fled from court after being jailed for attacking a security guard who challenged him as he stole from a Huddersfield supermarket.

Grant Ainley bit the Asda worker's little finger and threatened to smash a stolen bottle of champagne over his colleague's head.

The 35-year-old was jailed for 20 weeks by Kirklees magistrates but ran from the court building before he could be taken into custody.

The incident happened at the Aspley branch of the supermarket on August 29 when Ainley was challenged as he tried to take two bottles of champagne.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that he told the security guard to get out of his way.

When the member of staff asked Ainley to put the alcohol down he threatened to smash a bottle over his head, magistrates were told.

The security guard managed to take one of the bottles off Ainley but he maintained a grip on the other one.

With help of his colleague Nicholas Foard the security guard managed to detain him, Mr Bozman said.

He told magistrates: "Ainley made threats that he would spit and bite at them.

"He scratched Mr Foard on his hand with his nails and bit him on the little finger, causing injury."

Ainley, of Eastlands in Almondbury, was arrested but refused to comply with a police station drug test.

Mr Foard said in a victim personal statement read out to the court: "I come to work every day to do a job I enjoy.

"I do not come to work for people to steal from us or, even worse, get assaulted.

"My injuries may be scratches and bites but I do not know if he has any diseases."

Ainley pleaded guilty to stealing from the store, assault and refusing to provide a sample for a Class A drug test.

He also admitted to the theft of meat and wine totalling £116 from Almondbury Co-op between June 7 and 17.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that Ainley had struggled with a drug problem since the age of 19.

He had managed to overcome this problem but still owed money to drug dealers.

Mr Slawinski explained: "When people stop using drugs they don't always escape their past as debts catch up with them.

"The only way he knew how to get rid of the debt was sadly to do what he knows how to do and steals from the shops."

He added that Ainley had been drinking at the time of the thefts but was "somewhat ashamed" of what he did to the security guard.

As magistrates pronounced their sentence, Ainley fled from courtroom number two before security staff could take him into custody.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. When he is released from his prison sentence he will have to pay Mr Foard £100 compensation.