A shop worker is accused of kissing and groping a teenager when she asked to use the toilet at his convenience store, a court heard.

Sarkawt Ibrahim, who works at Kingsgate News in Huddersfield town centre, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today (April 17).

The 34-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

The alleged incident happened at the Cross Church Street newsagents on November 2 last year.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, said that Ibrahim was working in the shop when a 18-year-old girl came in and asked to use the toilet.

She told magistrates that this was common practice at the shop but Ibrahim led her to an upstairs bedroom.

There he allegedly kissed the victim, touched both her breasts over her clothing and tried to put his hands down her trousers.

Ibrahim, of Pollard Street in Fartown, was told that his trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on August 20.

Magistrates said that the complainant will be allowed to give her evidence from behind a screen at the hearing.

Ibrahim was granted unconditional bail until his trial date.