Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shopworker Peter Wejrowski cut the ribbon to re-open Marsh Co-op after a £1m upgrade – on the same day he bid farewell following 47 years service with the retailer.

The revamped store at Westbourne Road has added toys and homeware to its extended range of non-food items. It has also installed self-service tills and a Costa coffee point.

The store is set to bring a funding boost to local good causes – including Men’s Shed Community Group, Huddersfield Mission and Mencap in Kirklees – through the Co-op’s Membership scheme. Members receive a 5% reward when buying own-branded products and the Co-op donates a further 1% to local good causes.

Store manager Lee Welburn said: “We are delighted to be undertaking such a significant investment in Marsh and we’re confident that the improvements will help us to better serve the community.

“It was hugely fitting that Peter cut the ribbon on his last day with us after such an incredible length of service. We wish him well in his next chapter.”

Regional manager Derek Broadhurst said: “Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.”

The retailer, which was named Convenience Retailer of the Year at last year’s Retail Industry Awards, recently unveiled a £50m price investment programme to cut the cost of everyday essentials including fruit, vegetables, bread, fresh meat and ready meals as well as household brand names.