On New Street you'll sometimes notice shoppers and workers practically scraping the walls of the buildings as they walk.

It could be because they don't want to be bothered by the charity fundraising canvassers that often target the busy shopping street.

It seems most people want to go about their daily business without being asked to open their purses — even if it is for a good cause.

But one city in the UK could be about to ban charity canvassers or 'chuggers' (a portmanteau of 'charity' and 'mugger').

Nottingham City Council is debating whether to ban anyone from approaching people and asking for ‘money, personal items, and charitable or other donations’, unless they have obtained permission from the council.

The city instead may decide to limit the places where charity canvassers can operate, reports Nottinghamshire Live .

Before making a decision, Nottingham City Council will consult with a wide range of groups, including the police, the BID and city centre businesses.

The new plans, which the council hopes will improve the city centre, also includes new rules on buskers, who will have to have a licence and will only be allowed to busk in designated pitches.

Companies who sell or give away their wares on the streets, such as promotional soft drinks, will also have to get permission from the council first.

Currently any firm can pitch up in the city and start giving away items, or selling products such as car breakdown cover or gas and electricity supplies.

People who hold up large adverts on the streets will also need to get permission beforehand.

The plans have been put forward by the Labour-run council, and would apply to a large area around the city centre.

Clr Toby Neal, of Nottingham City Council, said: “We are trying to mitigate what we think is a little bit of a problem for people. We know that people don’t like it.

“But there is a balance to be struck.

“I regularly donate to charity, and a lot of the work they do is very important, but there are times when you’re walking through the city and it feels like there are hundreds of them you are dodging. You just want to walk through the city centre and not get stopped at every junction.”

All the changes come under what is known as a 'public spaces protection order', which would apply to most of the city centre.

Charity fundraisers, also known as ‘charity muggers’ or ‘chuggers’, were rated as one of the biggest irritants when the council asked people for their opinions on the city.

A council report said: “These findings, along with customer complaints and anecdotal reports, suggest that those living in, working in or visiting the city centre do not enjoy being approached, whilst going about their lawful business, by those seeking charitable donations or making other unsolicited requests, and find such requests intrusive and capable of spoiling their quiet enjoyment of the city centre.”